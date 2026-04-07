Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Quits Midway Through 5-Year Term

Campbell Wilson has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer of Air India before completing his five-year term. Wilson, who took charge in July 2022, communicated his intention to step down to the airline’s board. The Tata Group, which acquired Air India in January 2022, is now searching for a successor. Air India Express, the airline’s budget arm, has also been without a chief since March 2026 following the exit of its Managing Director.
According to The Indian Express, Campbell Wilson’s resignation comes ahead of the scheduled end of his five-year term in 2027. He had succeeded Ilker Ayci, who opted out of the role earlier in 2022. The Tata Group had already begun the process of identifying a new CEO prior to Wilson’s formal resignation, and an official statement from Air India was awaited at the time of reporting.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Wilson’s decision was communicated to the board, citing mounting financial losses and the aftermath of a major crash involving a London-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad in June 2025. The crash resulted in the deaths of 241 out of 242 people on board. Wilson is expected to serve a six-month notice period and remain with the airline until a successor is appointed.
Coverage revealed that Wilson’s appointment followed the withdrawal of Ilker Ayci amid controversy. The Tata Group’s acquisition of Air India marked a significant transition for the airline, and Wilson’s leadership was seen as pivotal during the early stages of this change. The resignation of Aloke Singh from Air India Express in March 2026 has left both the main airline and its subsidiary without permanent chief executives.
Wilson’s tenure included efforts to overhaul Air India’s engineering department and refurbish its fleet, which consists of 191 Boeing and Airbus aircraft.
“He expressed his desire to resign, conveyed it (to the Board) and resigned,” a source familiar with the matter stated, as cited in multiple reports.
Wilson’s leadership was also marked by calls for urgent improvements in process discipline, communication, and compliance culture within Air India. Reporting indicated that the airline’s board had acknowledged these challenges and was actively seeking to address them as part of its ongoing transformation efforts.
The search for a new CEO is ongoing, and Wilson’s notice period is expected to provide the Tata Group with time to identify a suitable successor. As details emerged, Air India’s leadership transition is being closely watched by industry stakeholders, given the airline’s strategic importance and the scale of its operational challenges.
“Wilson is said to have steered the airline through the early and difficult stages of its turnaround, including overhauling Air India's engineering department and refurbishing planes amid supply chain disruptions,” a source noted.
Air India’s financial pressures have intensified due to external factors such as airspace restrictions and regional instability. Further updates are expected as the airline continues its search for new leadership and addresses ongoing operational and financial issues.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.