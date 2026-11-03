Blow to National Conference, Omar as Ruhullah Mehdi Quits Party, Resigns As MP

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Member of Parliament from Srinagar, resigned from both the National Conference and his parliamentary seat on 3 November 2026. His decision followed ongoing ideological disagreements with party leadership, particularly Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Ruhullah Mehdi, a prominent Shia cleric from Budgam, announced his resignation on the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi Mustafa, who was assassinated in 2000.
According to The Indian Express, Ruhullah Mehdi cited a loss of faith in the party’s ideological commitment as the primary reason for his departure. He accused Omar Abdullah of diluting the party’s stance on Article 370 and statehood, stating, “He spoke the language that the BJP wanted people to speak. Personally, it is a betrayal and I would not want to be a part of any deceit, lie, or betrayal.”
As highlighted by The Hindu, Ruhullah Mehdi’s resignation was preceded by public criticism of the party’s approach after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019. He had previously denounced Omar Abdullah for “drifting away from the core ideology of the party” and held parallel protests in Delhi and Srinagar over the abrogation of Article 370 and the treatment of Kashmir Muslims outside the region.
Party insiders and independent lawmakers expressed mixed reactions following the announcement. NC minister Altaf Kaloo described Ruhullah Mehdi as a good friend and suggested there was still time for reconsideration, while another minister, Javed Rana, stated, “If Mr. Ruhullah resigns, Allah ke hawalay. If he doesn’t, he should return to the organisation and work with it.” Independent lawmaker Shabir Ahmad Kullay remarked that the resignation “would be a major loss for the people of Kashmir.”
“Whether people support me or not, I must be answerable to God. I have made no political calculations. This is not about votes or numbers; this is politics of conscience,” Ruhullah Mehdi said in an interview.
In his exit interview, Ruhullah Mehdi explained that he had sought clarity from the party’s president, Farooq Abdullah, regarding the restoration of Article 370. He stated that Farooq Abdullah’s response indicated the party no longer believed in its original ideology, prompting his decision to leave. Coverage revealed that Mehdi viewed the National Conference as having surrendered to the BJP and failing to uphold its promises to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Ruhullah Mehdi also addressed the possibility of forming a new political party, stating he was in the process of “headhunting” individuals with conviction and moral character. He indicated that any future political move would depend on finding trustworthy collaborators, and he did not rule out contesting a parliamentary by-election as an independent candidate as details emerged.
“There is absolutely not only a scope but a need for correction, not by these parties but by society itself. The similarity between these two political organisations is the lack of character and the only difference is their name,” Ruhullah Mehdi stated.
Ruhullah Mehdi’s resignation comes after a 24-year association with the National Conference. He first joined the Omar Abdullah Cabinet in 2009 and gained prominence after 2019 by focusing on issues of disempowerment of Kashmir and Muslims in the country. His recent public statements and social media posts have consistently criticised the party’s leadership for failing to deliver on promises related to autonomy and the protection of rights according to statements.
Ruhullah Mehdi’s departure is seen by some as an ideological challenge to the National Conference, with observers noting that his move could impact the party’s standing in future elections. The resignation has sparked debate within political circles in Jammu and Kashmir about the need for new political alternatives and the future direction of regional politics as reporting indicated.
“We demanded the restoration of Article 370, the release of prisoners and the protection of our rights. They sought power on those promises, then treated us as fools for expecting them to deliver. We refuse to lend our name to this humiliation. There is no fixing this rot from within,” Ruhullah Mehdi declared.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.