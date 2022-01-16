After Telangana, Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil Invites Elon Musk

"Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives and a top notch business destination in India," he added.

Tesla wants to begin selling imported cars in India this year, but taxes in the country are among the highest in the world.

With a $39,990 global price tag, Tesla Model 3 may remain as an affordable model in the United States (US) but with import duties, it would become unaffordable in the Indian market with an expected price tag of around Rs 60 lakh.

Currently, India levies 100 percent tax on the imported cars of price more than $40,000 (Rs 30 lakh) inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses, and cars less than $40,000 are subject to 60 percent import tax.