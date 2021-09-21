Afghanistan Caretaker Government: Taliban Names Remaining Cabinet Ministers

At the press conference, he rejected the presence of the Islamic State, al-Qaeda or any other terrorist groups in Afghanistan, saying the Islamic Emirate is capable enough to smash any extremist organisation and won't allow any Afghanistan soil to be used against any country.



The spokesman also announced that the inauguration ceremony for the new government has been cancelled due to their focus on providing service to the people at this point, TOLO News reported.



Regarding the country's economic situation, he said that the domestic revenues might be enough for basic needs.



"We are using all diplomatic channels to unfreeze the Afghan assets."



When asked about the women's affairs ministry and girls' education, Mujahid said the caretaker Cabinet is working to address women's demands for work and education.



"We are working to complete the procedures so that girls can resume their education," he said.