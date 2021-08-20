Afghanistan Footballer Fell to Death From US Military Plane

An Afghan footballer who played for the national youth team was among those killed who were clinging to a US military aircraft leaving Hamid Karzai International Airport in Taliban-controlled Kabul for Doha. According to reports, 19-year-old Afghan footballer Zaki Anwari's remains were found in the aircraft's wheel well when it landed in Doha.

According to a report in france24.com, Anwari was identified as one of those who had stormed the runway in a desperate bid to cling on to evacuating flights. The report said that he was a high school student and a member of the country's national junior football team.

According to a report in dailymail.co.uk, he was trapped in the landing gear of the US evacuation flight.