Congress' Adhir Chowdhury Meets PM Modi, Flags Violence Against Bengal Migrants

Chowdhury’s letter to the Prime Minister called for sensitising all state governments to prevent discrimination, violence, and persecution of migrant labourers from other parts of the country as this report noted. He cited the example of a 30-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal who was killed in Odisha following an altercation, and mentioned that the West Bengal Migrants Welfare Board had received over 1,100 complaints of harassment in ten months, especially from BJP-ruled states.