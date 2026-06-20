'Won't Leave Jantar Mantar': Abhijeet Dipke Calls for Indefinite Sit-in Protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday announced an indefinite sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, escalating the youth-led movement's campaign over alleged examination irregularities and student-related grievances.

Addressing supporters gathered at the protest site, Dipke said the agitation would continue until the group's key demands are addressed by the government, namely the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Delhi Police has reportedly denied permission for the CJP to extend their protest.

The announcement came during the CJP's latest demonstration in the national capital, where students and supporters assembled to press for accountability over alleged paper leaks and reforms in the examination system.

The CJP founder urged supporters from across the country to continue participating in the movement peacefully and democratically. Ahead of the protest, Dipke had called on followers to bring plates and spoons as symbolic instruments of protest, a move that drew significant attention on social media.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar, raising slogans and demanding action on examination-related issues. Participants reiterated calls for greater transparency, accountability and safeguards to protect students' interests.

Dipke has emerged as the face of the rapidly growing Cockroach Janta Party movement, which gained prominence through social media campaigns focused on youth unemployment, education-related concerns and governance issues. Earlier this month, he led a major protest at Jantar Mantar after returning to India from the United States.

The latest announcement signals an intensification of the agitation, with CJP leaders indicating that demonstrations will continue until their demands receive a formal response from the authorities.