AAP Leader Gurpreet Singh (Gopi) Shot Dead In Ferozepur

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gurpreet Singh, also known as Gopi, was shot dead in Mamdot, Ferozepur district, Punjab, on the evening of 29 August.

The incident occurred when four armed assailants opened fire at the vehicle in which Gopi was travelling with another individual, Harpreet.

Gopi was declared dead at the Civil Hospital, while Harpreet was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana for further treatment.