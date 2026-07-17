Aamir Khan Says ‘3 Idiots’ Not Based On Wangchuk: ‘Hoping That He Ends His Fast’

Actor Aamir Khan has addressed the ongoing speculation regarding the inspiration behind his character Rancho in the film 3 Idiots, clarifying that Sonam Wangchuk was not the basis for the role. Khan also expressed concern for Wangchuk’s health as the activist continues his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, which has entered its twentieth day.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan stated during a public appearance that the widely held belief about Rancho being inspired by Wangchuk is a misconception. He clarified that neither he nor the film’s writers were aware of Wangchuk at the time of making the film.
According to The Indian Express, Khan addressed the issue at the London Indian Film Festival, stating, “No. That’s not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Mr Sonam at the time when we were doing the film 3 Idiots.” He further explained that neither the writers Rajkumar Hirani nor Abhijat Joshi had knowledge of Wangchuk during the film’s development.
During the same event, Khan responded to a recent video by actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in 3 Idiots and had suggested that Wangchuk inspired the character of Rancho. Khan remarked, “Chatur was wrong,” and reiterated that the character was not based on Wangchuk as clarified in his statemen
“He doesn’t have to be based on a character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does. I wanted to share this from a factual point of view,” Khan said, according to his public remarks.
In addition to clarifying the inspiration for Rancho, Khan expressed his concern for Wangchuk’s well-being. He stated that he and many others are worried about Wangchuk’s health and life as the hunger strike continues. Khan said, “All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast,” as highlighted in coverage.
Further details indicate that Khan’s comments were made in the context of growing public concern for Wangchuk’s deteriorating health, with several public figures and celebrities urging the activist to end his fast for his own safety.
“What Mr Sonam is doing doesn’t have to be based on the character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him. In fact, Mr Sonam himself has said that the character is not based on him. He has also clarified,” Khan stated during the event.
Additional coverage revealed that the Delhi High Court has directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk’s health daily, underscoring the seriousness of his condition and the widespread attention the protest has received.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.