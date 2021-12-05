50% Indians Fully Vaccinated, 85% Received One Dose Against COVID-19

Over 50% of India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday, 5 December.

Over 85% of the adult population have received the first dose of the vaccine, after the 1,04,18,707 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country till Sunday are now over 127.61 crore.

"We shall overcome. Congratulations India. It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against COVID-19 together," Mandaviya said in a post on social media.

This has been made possible after 1,32,44,514 sessions across the country, according to the ministry.

The phased vaccination drive in India commenced on 16 January 2021. It started with healthcare workers, moved to frontline workers, then opened for those aged 60 and above, aged 45 and above, and in May it covered those aged 18 and above.