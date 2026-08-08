'25 Muslims Killed In 2026 So Far In Hate Crimes': India Persecution Tracker

Between May and July 2026, 25 Muslims were killed in India in incidents classified as anti-Muslim hate crimes. Of these, 15 deaths were attributed to state actors, while 10 were linked to Hindu extremist non-state actors. The total number of Muslims killed in the first seven months of 2026 reached 44, with 19 deaths caused by state actors and 25 by Hindutva assailants. The period also saw widespread demolitions of Muslim homes and religious structures, as well as mass detentions and expulsions.