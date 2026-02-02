2026 Emmy Awards: Bad Bunny & Kendrick Lamar Win Big; Check the Entire List

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards were held on 1 February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time, honoured achievements across 95 categories.

Bad Bunny made history with a Spanish-language album win, Kendrick Lamar extended his record as the most awarded rapper, and Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga secured top honours. The event featured performances from leading global artists and included several notable firsts.