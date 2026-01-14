2025 Confirmed as Third Warmest Year: 1.5°C Warming Threshold Breached Again

Global data confirm that 2025 was the third warmest year ever recorded, with average temperatures significantly above historical norms.
The year marked the third consecutive instance where global temperatures averaged more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.
This period also saw record-breaking heat in the Antarctic and widespread extreme weather events, including droughts, hurricanes, and wildfires.
According to Deutsche Welle, findings from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service show that 2025 continued a trend of record-breaking warmth, with the last three years each averaging above the 1.5°C threshold set by the 2015 Paris Agreement. Scientists attribute this milestone to persistent greenhouse gas emissions and the destruction of natural carbon sinks such as forests.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Copernicus data indicate that 2025 was only marginally cooler than 2023 and 0.13°C cooler than 2024, which remains the warmest year on record. The Antarctic experienced its highest annual temperature, while the Arctic recorded its second-warmest year.
The three-year period from 2023 to 2025 is the first to exceed the 1.5°C average, a development described by European Commission officials as an unwelcome milestone.
Analysis showed that the main drivers of these temperature increases are the accumulation of greenhouse gases and exceptionally high sea-surface temperatures, amplified by a strong El Niño event. The Copernicus service also reported that half of the world’s land area experienced more dangerously hot days than usual, and sea ice at both poles reached record lows in 2025.
Greenhouse gases, primarily from burning oil, coal, and gas, remain the leading cause of rising global temperatures as coverage revealed. The destruction of forests, which act as carbon sinks, has further exacerbated the problem.
Scientists stress that warming above 1.5°C will result in more frequent extreme heat, increased flooding, and more severe storms.
"Atmospheric data from 2025 paints a clear picture: human activity remains the dominant driver of the exceptional temperatures we are observing," said Laurence Rouil, director of Copernicus's atmosphere monitoring service.
El Niño conditions in 2023 and 2024 contributed to the recent temperature surge, but in 2025, ENSO-neutral or weak La Niña conditions led to slightly lower tropical temperatures, though many regions outside the tropics remained well above average as reported.
The Antarctic’s record warmth and the Arctic’s near-record temperatures highlight the global reach of these changes.
At the 2025 United Nations climate summit, countries pledged $120 billion to support adaptation projects for vulnerable nations, including sea walls and drought-resistant crops as details emerged.
However, experts note that climate finance commitments have not always translated into concrete action, and the need for both mitigation and adaptation remains urgent.
"The choice we now have is how to best manage the inevitable overshoot and its consequences on societies and natural systems," said Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus's climate change service.
International climate policy faces additional challenges, including geopolitical disruptions. The United States’ withdrawal from several international climate agreements in early 2026 has raised concerns about the continuity of global climate action as analysis showed. Scientists and policymakers emphasise the importance of maintaining scientific assessment, early warning systems, and climate finance to address the ongoing crisis.
