2 Pfizer or AstraZeneca Doses Very Effective Against Delta Variant

These are comparable with vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation from the Alpha (B117) variant: 96 percent after two doses with Pfizer vaccine and 92 percent after two doses from AstraZeneca vaccines.

The new analysis included 14,019 cases of the Delta variant, 166 of whom were hospitalised between 12 April and 4 June, looking at emergency hospital admissions in England. The results have been posted as a preprint. Preprints are yet to be peer-reviewed.