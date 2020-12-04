19 November Nagrota Encounter Case Taken Over by NIA

Fifteen days after an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota that saw four suspected terrorists killed, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it has taken over the investigations into the 19 November incident, officials said here.

A senior NIA official related to probe told IANS the case was handed over to the anti-terror probe agency following a notification issued by the Central government. It is also probing another encounter at the same spot that took place in January.