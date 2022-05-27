10-Year-Old Kerala Boy Who Shouted 'Provocative' Slogans Identified

The Kerala Police, which had arrested two activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly using a 10-year-old boy to lead a rally where provocative slogans against non-Muslims were reportedly raised, identified the child in question on Thursday, 26 May.

The incident occurred on Saturday at a PFI rally held in Alappuzha.

After the video of the boy leading the sloganeering went viral, the police initiated action, with even the Kerala High Court taking up the issue.