10-Year-Old Kerala Boy Who Shouted 'Provocative' Slogans Identified
This incident occurred on Saturday at a Popular Front of India (PFI) rally held in Alappuzha.
The Kerala Police, which had arrested two activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly using a 10-year-old boy to lead a rally where provocative slogans against non-Muslims were reportedly raised, identified the child in question on Thursday, 26 May.
The incident occurred on Saturday at a PFI rally held in Alappuzha.
After the video of the boy leading the sloganeering went viral, the police initiated action, with even the Kerala High Court taking up the issue.
What Did the Police Say?
According to the police, the boy is a resident of Ernakulam. When the Alappuzha Police, which is probing the case, reached his residence on Thursday, it was found locked and the inmates had all gone into hiding.
The boy's father has also been identified and is a known PFI activist. He had taken part in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.
The boy was brought to Alappuzha to take part in the rally by his father and he was seen sitting on the shoulders of a man called Anzar, leading the sloganeering.
Anzar, who hails from the Kottayam district, is in police custody and so is one of the main organisers of the rally at Alappuzha.
Meanwhile, according to the police, more people will be taken into custody and it is likely to include the guardians of the child.
The police have registered a case against the organisers of the rally for promoting rivalry and hatred among communities.
The PFI, meanwhile, said the slogans were against "Hindutva fascists" and not against Hindus or Christians.
