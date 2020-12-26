10 UK Returnees to Karnataka Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

As many as 10 passengers who have returned from the UK since November 25 have tested COVID positive so far in Karnataka, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.

"According to the information I possess, 10 people tested positive. All their samples have been sent to NIMHANS, two to three days are required for genetic sequencing... once that report is out, we will get to know whether it is the second strain, and accordingly, we will follow necessary procedures for treatment," he said in response to a question at a press meet.