BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal Files Objection Against Mamata Banerjee's Nomination
Tibrewal said Banerjee didn't disclose the five pending criminal cases against her.
Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Tuesday, 14 September, filed an objection against the Trinamool Congress party candidate and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nomination for Bhabanipur bypolls. Sajal Ghosh, the chief election agent of Priyanka Tibrewal wrote a letter to the Returning Officer of the Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency.
In the letter, Sajal Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee had failed to disclose particulars of five pending criminal proceedings against her while filing nomination papers for the 30 September Bhabanipur bypoll, whose results will be declared on 3 October.
Ghosh also cited several news reports that have information regarding criminal cases against Banerjee. All the five cited cases against Mamata Banerjee have been filed in Assam.
Banerjee, who had failed to win the Nandigram seat in the April-May election, must win the bypoll to remain CM.
On Monday, 13 September, Tibrewal, a lawyer, had filed her nomination for the Assembly bypoll at the Survey Building in Alipore, Kolkata.
“People of Bhabanipur have got a chance to repeat what happened in Nandigram a few months ago. This is a fight against injustice... This is a fight for justice, for the people of West Bengal. I would like to tell the voters of Bhabanipur that they’ve received a big opportunity, they should come forward and create history,” she had said after filing her nomination, as per PTI.
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who had accompanied Tibrewal on Monday, had said, “The BJP defeated her in Nandigram, and she will lose again in Bhabanipur. Her fate is sealed. She will have to resign as chief minister."
Banerjee, who is a resident of Bhabanipur, had won the seat twice in 2011 and 2016.
(With Inputs from PTI)
