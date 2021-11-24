'BJP Will Take Advantage': Karnataka Cong Leaders Caught Gossiping on Mic
DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah were left red-faced after they were heard gossiping in front of a live mic.
KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah were left red-faced after they were heard gossiping in front of a live mic.
The embarrassing conversation was caught on mic as the duo made a special mention of "BJP" during an event held on 31 October to mark the death anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi.
In a video that is now viral on social media, Siddaramaiah can be heard asking why the portrait of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, country's first Deputy Prime Minister was not put up in the hall.
"Today it is Sardar Patel's birth anniversary," Siddaramaiah said in Kannada. He then asked, "There is no portrait of him?" to which Shivakumar responded: "Yes, it is his birthday today also, but we never keep the photo."
Fearing BJP's criticism for not installing Sardar Patel's portrait along with Indira Gandhi's as 31 October is also the birth anniversary of the country's first deputy PM.
"But what happens with BJP is they will take advantage," Siddaramaiah said.
He also asked Shivakumar to get Patel's portrait and it was put up later in the event.
The viral video released by BJP MLA and former minister MP Renukacharya on 31 October has received heavy criticism from the BJP.
"If anyone had doubt how much the Nehru Dynasty hated Sardar Patel, this video clears it. CONgress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar agree to place photo of Sardar Patel along with that of Indira Gandhi fearing BJP (sic)," BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi tweeted.
This wasn't the first time that the Congress was left embarrassed after they were caught chit-chatting on camera.
Earlier in October, two Karnataka Congress leaders were heard discussing "adjustments" by Shivakumar and his aide who "made around Rs 50-100 crore".
A video of the incident was shared by the BJP's Amit Malviya on Twitter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.