‘Did Nothing Wrong’: Kapil Mishra Denies ‘Inciting’ Delhi Violence

Facing flak for his speech during a gathering in favour of CAA at Maujpur Chowk in northeast Delhi, BJP leader Kapil Mishra remained defiant on Tuesday, 25 February, saying he was not scared of the “massive hate campaign” against him for “speaking truth” and supporting the amended citizenship law.

Mishra, a former AAP MLA who unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Model Town, led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in Jafarabad area on Sunday, 23 February, after which violence erupted between pro and anti CAA groups.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Mishra said that he was being abused and issued "death threats" and stressed that he did not commit any crime by supporting the amended citizenship law.