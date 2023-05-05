Manipur Violence: BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte Critical After Being Attacked by Mob

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vungzagin Valte from Thanlon constituency in the Pherzawl district of Manipur was attacked by an angry mob while returning from the chief minister's secretariat on Thursday, 4 May, afternoon, according to a report by news outlet East Mojo.

The incident reportedly occurred on the RIMS road when a mob attacked the car carrying the lawmaker.

He was on his way to his official quarters after attending a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the ongoing law and order situation in Manipur.

A Naga legislator from the hills, who also attended the meeting, told news outlet Scroll that a mob accosted Valte and vandalised his vehicle. He said Valte is likely to be airlifted to Delhi for treatment.

Valte is a leader of the Kuki tribal community.