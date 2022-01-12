BJP Inducts Two Opposition MLAs After 4 MLAs Quit Ahead of UP Polls

With the announcement of the Vidhan Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, the process of switching parties has increased.

Congress MLA Naresh Saini from Behat assembly seat of Saharanpur and Hari Om Yadav, SP MLA from Sirsaganj in Firozabad joined the BJP today, on 12 January.

The leaders joined the BJP in presence of senior Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders in Delhi.