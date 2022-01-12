Bhopal: Angry Woman Throws Vendor's Fruits on Road After Cart Hits Her Car

A video from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal has taken the internet by storm. In the viral video, an angry woman can be seen throwing papayas on the road from a fruit seller's cart.

The woman is seen arguing with the seller and throwing the papayas on the ground even as the fruit seller pleads before her to stop.

The incident, reported from Bhopal's Ayodhya Nagar, is five days old, but the video has gone viral on social media.