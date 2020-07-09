76 From Andhra Village Fall Sick After Eating Contaminated Beef

At least 76 residents of a village in the Paderu ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) limits suffered food poisoning on Wednesday, 8 July, after consuming contaminated meat.

The incident occurred in Magatapalem village of Gaduturu panchayat, in Gangaraju Madugula mandal of the Paderu Agency region.

Paderu ITDA Project Officer Venkateswar Salijamala told TNM that around 20 households from the village had eaten beef on Tuesday, after a cow belonging to one of the residents died. While the reason for the cow’s death is unclear, according to Venkateswar, residents of Magatapalem claimed that the cow had been frothing at its mouth when it died.

“On Wednesday evening, they started developing symptoms of gastroenteritis, including diarrhea and vomiting. Around 76 people were shifted to the PHC (Primary Health Centre). All of them are now in stable condition, and many of them have already been discharged after being given fluids and medication,” the Project Officer said.