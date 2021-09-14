Assam Govt Asks Foreigners' Tribunals To Give Opinion, Not Orders on Nationality

"Some of them are not properly trained, and they end up giving 'consequential orders' or extra opinion in the order. That is not their mandate," an official of the state's Home and Political department told The Indian Express, saying that the letter was part of the process of "educating members of the FTs".

He said the order was passed so that the FT members follow the rules and do not pass such opinions in the future.

"The sole purpose of the FTs — which are quasi-judicial forums — is to give an opinion whether someone is a foreigner or an Indian. After that, the state's executive agencies take consequential action accordingly," he added.

Bhuyan said in his letter that the Judicial Department had noted that consequential orders for "deletion of names from voter list, arrest, detention and deportation of the declared foreigners" had been passed. Accordingly, the letter requested the FT members to adhere to the Judicial Department's views.

Mustafa Khaddam Hussain, an advocate in the Gauhati High Court and legal advisor of the All Assam Minority Students' Union, said, "FT members have the habit of passing orders that suggest deletion of names from voters lists, references against other family members of the person being tried, arrests, detention and deportation etc. Such orders are being passed beyond their jurisdiction. We have raised this issue time and again — so such an action should have been taken earlier."

The FTs are now the last recourse for the 19 lakh excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC), reported the daily.