Assam Lynching Case: Is 'Justice' Really Served With the Encounter of Niraj Das?

Das was killed allegedly in a road accident at around 1:30 am late on 30 November by police who claimed that he was trying to escape from police custody.

In an apparent reference to Das' death, state Director General of Assam Police (law and order) GP Singh tweeted “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction – Newton’s third law."

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted, “Assam will be free of crime and criminal – come what may.”