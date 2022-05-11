As Lohari Village is Submerged For a Dam, Homes, Farms & Memories Are Drowned

“We got no appropriate compensation, no land, no rehabilitation, nothing to eat, drink or sleep. We all are farmers and we are on roads now. We have nothing left. Our entire employment opportunities are ruined now. Our fields are submerged in water. We have to give our animals which were our major income source. What will we do now?” questioned Suchita.

As a predominantly tribal village, the residents prefer living in a community. While the monetary compensation may facilitate them to move to other places such as Delhi, Dehradun or any other village, Suchita fears that the tribal culture built by way of living together will be ruined.

“We celebrate every festival together and we stand by the pain of everyone together as well. We are unemployed now, even if we go to the cities, who will care for us. What will we do in the cities? We love our culture and we want to maintain it,” she said, adding that the dams provide happiness to people in metro cities by providing electricity but sadness to the people in the areas where they are built.