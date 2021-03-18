Armed Man Arrested Outside US VP Kamala Harris’ Residence: Report
The accused was identified as Paul Murray, 31, a resident of San Antonio.
A man from Texas was arrested by the Washington DC Police on Wednesday, 17 March, for allegedly carrying arms in his vehicle outside Vice-President Kamala Harris’ official residence.
The accused was identified as Paul Murray, 31, a resident of San Antonio. According to the Secret Service, which is responsible for the security of the President and the Vice-President, the accused was detained by its uniformed officers on the street near a government complex.
According to CNN, the officers around 12:12 pm responded to an intelligence bulletin from Texas concerning a suspicious person around the 3400 Block of Massachusetts Avenue NW.
The accused has been charged for: carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, reported CNN.
The US Secret Service informed that Uniformed Division officers had detained the man before the Metropolitan Police arrived on the scene.
According to a reporter at Fox News, Washington, Murray had been experiencing paranoid delusions that the military or government wanted to kill him and that he sent his mother a text message saying he was in Washington and was going to take care of his problem.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.