Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due To Bad Weather

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended temporarily due to bad weather on Sunday, 16 July.
According to officials, the death toll rose to 27 with two more people passing away on Sunday. One of them was found unconscious on the route, while the other was hit by a stone.
Eight CRPF personnel, who were going to Amarnath, were also injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, PTI reported. They were taken to the Baltal base camp hospital.
The yatra has been suspended on the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, with no pilgrim being allowed from the Nunwan Pahalgam base camp.
With bad weather and rain, the routes have become slippery. However, this is not the first time that the yatra has been suspended this year.
No pilgrims were allowed to visit the shrine on Friday either. Last week, the routes had been closed for multiple days consecutively.
According to media reports, 21,401 people visited Amarnath on Saturday. Over one lakh people have visited the shrine since the yatra began on 1 July this year.
