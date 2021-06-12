Alleged Data Leak is Baseless: National Health Authority on CoWIN

“Health Ministry & Chairman, Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration confirm that claim of so-called hackers on dark web relating to alleged data leak is baseless. We continue to take appropriate steps as are necessary, from time to time, to ensure that data of people is safe with Co-WIN.” Sharma told news agency ANI.

Rajshekhar Rajaharia, an independent security researcher, also supported the Centre. “Some fake Dark Leak Market is claiming to sell data of 150 Million COVID-19 Vaccinated People of India. It's completely fake and a Bitcoin scam,” he told Moneycontrol. He added that the website has been posting fake leaked documents, from data leaks related to SBI YONO, which was never hacked and Mobikwik, whose data was not available on the dark web.