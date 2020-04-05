Action on School Reopening After Reviewing COVID-19 Situation: Min

"All students upto class 8 have been promoted. For class 9 and 11 students, schools have been asked to grade them as per their performance in internal assessment. For 29 crucial subjects, the board will conduct the exams. A plan is also ready for conducting pending exams and evaluation as soon as the situation improves and the lockdown is lifted. Students will be given at least a ten-day notice before the exams are conducted," the Minister said.