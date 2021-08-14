'Lies': India Slams Pak Claims on Attack That Killed 9 Chinese Nationals

As many as 13 people were killed and several injured in a blast on a bus travelling through northern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, 14 July.

The explosion resulted in the death of at least nine Chinese nationals and two Pakistani soldiers, who were reportedly present on the bus, according to AFP.

The bus was on its way to a construction project at a dam in Dasu. Initial statements from local authorities and a revised statement from the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs acknowledged the possibility that the blast may have been an accident involving a gas cylinder or construction-related explosives.