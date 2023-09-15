'Encourage More Investments:' Kejriwal, Mann Meet Industrialists in Punjab

"Our goal is to improve the investment environment in Punjab, prevent industries from moving out, and encourage more investments. If Punjab's industrialists are satisfied with the environment, they can invest up to Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 14 September, during the government-industry interaction programme with industrialists in Amritsar and Jalandhar.
Kejriwal further said industrialists that the environment for industry in Punjab would be improved, adding the government has fulfilled many of its promises, resolved individual issues for entrepreneurs, and is addressing infrastructure, systems, and policies.
Issued Faced By Entrepreneurs and Industry
Kejriwal, who was along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at 'Sarkar Sanatkar Milni' programme, said, "Previously, there were 882 steel foundry industries in Punjab; now only 126 remain. If we don't increase it to 2,000, there will be no benefit of having an AAP government."
Before the elections, a town hall meeting was held to discuss problems and suggestions among industrialists. Kejriwal said that before elections, parties released manifestos and commitment letters, but they started providing guarantees.
He announced plans to build roads in areas with small businesses. Infrastructure issues include inadequate roads in focal point, poor roads in Darbar Sahib, and inadequate funding. He also highlighted the need to correct the wrong policies in the system.
He added the importance of foreign investment in the industry, but also stressed the need to protect it. "Foreign investment is essential for brand ambassadors, but if the industry doesn't survive, it's not worth the investment. Local industrialists are the biggest brand ambassadors, and foreign investment should be based on the business environment," he said.
Mann conducted face-to-face meetings with industrialists in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, allowing them to discuss their investment opportunities, problems, and expectations.
Despite being in power for just 1.5 years, investments worth Rs 50,000 crore have started, and lands have been purchased. This is not a fake MOU, but real investments.
"While the government has already provided over 36,000 jobs in government departments, many major industries, including Tata Steel, will be set up in Punjab. When these industries establish themselves, it will generate 2.86 lakh new jobs."Delhi CM Kejriwal
Kejriwal emphasised the importance of a good environment for local industrialists in Punjab.
"That's why our goal is to improve the current environment for the industry. In the last 15-20 years, the situation in Punjab has led all industries to move out of the state to other states. We want to bring those industries back. We want to retain Punjab's industry in Punjab itself and prepare industrialists to invest more," said Kejriwal.
