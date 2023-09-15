'Encourage More Investments:' Kejriwal, Mann Meet Industrialists in Punjab

"Our goal is to improve the investment environment in Punjab, prevent industries from moving out, and encourage more investments. If Punjab's industrialists are satisfied with the environment, they can invest up to Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 14 September, during the government-industry interaction programme with industrialists in Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Kejriwal further said industrialists that the environment for industry in Punjab would be improved, adding the government has fulfilled many of its promises, resolved individual issues for entrepreneurs, and is addressing infrastructure, systems, and policies.