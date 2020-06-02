As Delhi continues to report sharp increase in coronavirus cases every day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "We are four steps ahead of coronavirus."He also launched a mobile app for updates on vacant beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients.Speaking to the media on Tuesday, 2 June, Kejriwal said, "We are four steps ahead of coronavirus. Cases of coronavirus are increasing in Delhi but we have made all the arrangements for beds, ICUs and ventilators".He added:“However, there have been instances where people are complaining of shortage of beds and medical facilities, so clearly there is gap in information as even today around 4,100 beds are still vacant.”He further announced, "To avoid this kind of situation in the future, we are launching an app today. It will provide you information about all the hospitals in Delhi, private as well as government. It will tell you the number of vacant beds in every hospital."“If a hospital refuses to provide you a bed even when our app shows beds are available in that hospital, then you can call 1031. Our Special Secretary will take an action immediately and contact the hospital authorities to provide you bed on the spot.”Arvind Kejriwal, CM DelhiAccording to the CM, total 302 ventilators are available in Delhi, of which 210 are vacant, ANI reports.As of Tuesday morning, Delhi's total case tally stands at 20,834 out of which 8,746 people have recovered, as per Union Health Ministry.Total number of deaths in the national capital rose to 523.On Monday, the CM shared guidelines of Unlock 1.0 in a press conference. Delhi's borders will remain closed for one week and markets are not required to follow the odd-even rule as per his announcements.COVID: Delhi Seals Borders for 1 Week, Essential Services Allowed We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.