18 Indian Sailors Stuck in China To Return on 14 February

As many as 18 sailors were stuck on merchant ports since September because of the ongoing trade row between Australia and China. Seafarers were aboard Anastasia, a cargo ship that was denied because of carrying Australian Charcoal.

However, the Chinese authorities conveyed that on account of various COVID-19 restrictions, crew change wasn’t permitted at the ports.

“Multiple dates were given to us for offloading our cargo, but they kept changing over and over owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and consequent changes to international travel and shipments. We have been anchored in the same place since September 2020.” Gaurav Singh Navigating Officer of Anastasia, told The Quint.