12-Yr-Old Girl Raped & Hanged From Tree in Assam; 7 Students Held

Seven boys, who had appeared for their Class 10 board examinations, were apprehended on Sunday, 1 March for allegedly raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in Assam's Biswanath district, police said.

The girl was hanged from a tree after the crime.

The incident happened on Friday, 28 February in Chakla village under the jurisdiction of Gohpur police station, they said.

A senior police officer told PTI that the culprits, all of them High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinees, were on the run, but were nabbed by a police team.