12-Yr-Old Girl Raped & Hanged From Tree in Assam; 7 Students Held
Seven boys, who had appeared for their Class 10 board examinations, were apprehended on Sunday, 1 March for allegedly raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in Assam's Biswanath district, police said.
The girl was hanged from a tree after the crime.
The incident happened on Friday, 28 February in Chakla village under the jurisdiction of Gohpur police station, they said.
A senior police officer told PTI that the culprits, all of them High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinees, were on the run, but were nabbed by a police team.
The accused, after the examination, had called the victim to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her, the officer said.
It is suspected that they raped the girl on Friday night and then hanged her from a tree in a forest near the house, the senior police officer said.
The body was found on Saturday, 29 February.