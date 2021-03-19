Parties Don’t Care for Women Candidates: State Polls Burst Bubbles

Women voters outnumber men by 8.27 lakh in Kerala’s electoral roll. As Kerala gears up to elect its next government, just about 38 of the 420-odd candidates – accounting to less than 10 percent – are women.

When Mahila Congress President Lathika Subash staged an unusual protest tonsuring her head, against denial of seats to many women – it not only made it to the headlines but also reflected discrimination faced by women leaders across party lines.

Speaking to the media, a weeping Subash said that she expected the party to field at least 20 percent women candidates.