Why Aren’t Biharis Making Dismal Maternal Healthcare a Poll Issue?

The World Health Organization has set a parameter of one doctor for every 1,000 people. However, in Bihar, there is just one allopathic doctor to serve every 43,788 people, according to the National Health Profile 2019, by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Bihar has 2,792 allopathic doctors in government hospitals.

This huge disparity sums up the healthcare infrastructure in the state that is soon to go to polls.

Maternal and child mortality rates in Bihar are higher than the national average – equating to approximately two mothers out of 1,000 dying at childbirth, and four child deaths out of every 100 children born, according to CARE India.

Another report by the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research states that Bihar is among the states in India with the lowest health profiles. The accessibility of health facility is very poor, and due to dire poverty, several people are malnourished.