350 Women Workers of UP’s 181 Helpline Not Paid Salary For A Year

At least 351 women employees of the '181' helpline, run by the Uttar Pradesh government, have launched an indefinite protest in Lucknow's Eco Park against the non-payment of their salaries since July 2019.

The '181' women's helpline was launched under the Akhilesh Yadav government in 2016 and has caters to women in distress.

The employees claim that they have collectively helped over 5 lakh women in need, provided them counselling, rescued them from abusive relationships, and guided them to legal aid whenever required. On 23 July, the government issued a notification saying that pending salaries of all women employees will be released within a week. It has been a month since but the employees are yet to receive their salaries.