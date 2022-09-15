‘Culprits Should Be Hanged’: Kin of Dalit Sisters Who Were Killed in Lakhimpur
Several politicians, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also condemned the incident.
"I demand justice, the culprits should be hanged," said the father of the two minor Dalit girls who were found hanging on a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday, 14 September.
Describing how the incident unfolded, the mother of the victims was quoted by Aaj Tak as saying, "I was sitting outside the house on Wednesday afternoon with my two daughters, aged 15 and 17. After some time I went inside. Then, three youths arrived there on their bikes.
After that, she said, two out of the three boys dragged her daughters outside the house and the three then fled the spot on their bikes.
She also said that she rushed inside the house to save her daughters but was unable to do so. Her clothes were also torn in the midst.
Further, the victims' mother said that the accused, who are residents of Lalpur, used to come to their house everyday.
On Wednesday, the police had also corroborated the victims' mother's allegations that the two minor girls had been raped and killed, and their bodies hung from a tree.
Several politicians, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, condemned the incident and decried the law and order situation in the state.
6 Accused Nabbed
Meanwhile, six accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated by the police, Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman had told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday, 15 September.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against four of the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to murder and rape, and also under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to the police, a man named Chotu, who lived near the girls' house, introduced them to three of his acquaintances – Junaid, Suhail, and Hafizul. The sisters were lured into the fields on the pretext of friendship and raped by Suhail and Junaid.
When the girls insisted on getting married, the trio strangulated and killed them. They then called two other acquaintances, Karimuddin and Arif, to eliminate the evidence by making it appear that the girls had hanged themselves, the police said.
(With inputs from Aaj Tak.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and gender
Topics: Uttar Pradesh Dalit Lakhimpur Kheri
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.