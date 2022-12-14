'Love Is Love': US Prez Biden Signs Law To Protect Gay, Interracial Marriages

United States President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, 13 December, signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, which aims at safeguarding the "rights and protections for same-sex and interracial couples."

Why is this important? The Act was signed against the backdrop of growing concerns over gender rights in the country – from the overturning of Roe vs Wade in June to the Colorado Springs shooting last month. "This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms," Biden, who signed the Act on the White House lawn alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, said.