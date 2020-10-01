14-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in UP’s Bhadohi, No Arrests Made Yet 

A 14-year-old Dalit minor girl was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Thursday, 1 October. This follows the death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman from the state's Hathras district after she was allegedly gang-raped by four men.

The girl, belonging to Chakrajaram Tiwaripur village of Gopiganj police station area, had gone to defecate when unknown persons attacked her, reported India Today.