No Toilet in Govt Office: TN Woman Slips Into Septic Tank, Dies

In 2019, when 23-year-old Saranya Shanmugan cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exams and joined as a warehouse manager at an agricultural depot in Kancheepuram district, she was overjoyed. However, a few days into her job, she wanted to quit.

The reason? Lack of toilet at her office. She did not quit however, and instead joined the two other women in her office in going to buildings and houses nearby, whenever they wanted to relieve themselves.

More than a year later on 5 December, Saranya slipped into an open sceptic tank in an under-construction house where she went to urinate, and died a few hours later.