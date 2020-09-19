Looking for a Job in The Pandemic? Women Entrepreneurs Offer Tips

At least four out of ten women in India lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, reveals an analysis of the latest Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)’s Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CPHS) data.

An estimated 17 million women have been left jobless, in both the formal and informal sectors, between March and April 2020, owing to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Are you a woman who is seeking employment amid the pandemic? The Quint spoke to three women entrepreneurs who share tips to better one’s chances of getting re-hired.