‘How to Behave After Sexual Assault?’ Tejpal Verdict Slammed

‘How exactly should women behave after sexual assault?’

‘Should she stay locked in and not talk to anyone after assault?’

‘Who decides what is normative behavior after sexual assault.’

Former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal was acquitted of charges of rape and sexual assault by a district court in Goa as the survivor did not "behave" like a "victim of sexual assault". Tejpal was accused of raping and sexually assaulting a former colleague in 2013, in a Goa hotel and was acquitted seven years later on 21 May.

The court order, which became public four days later, caused a furore on social media with multiple women questioning the basis of the judgment.