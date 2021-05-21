Arrest, Apology & Acquittal: How Tarun Tejpal’s Rape Case Unfolded

A Goa trial court on Friday, 21 May, acquitted former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, who was accused of raping and sexually assaulting a former colleague in 2013.

He was booked under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (sexual harassment), 354A(1)(I)(II) (demand for sexual favours), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376 (2)(f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)(k) (rape by a person in a position of control). He denied all the charges and pleaded not guilty.