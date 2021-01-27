SC Stays Order Saying Groping Without ‘Contact’ Not Sexual Assault

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 27 January, stayed the acquittal order of the accused in the case where Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court had said that groping a minor's breast without “skin to skin contact” can't be termed as sexual assault as defined under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde also issued notice to the accused in the case, seeking his response in two weeks, reported news agency ANI.

"Order will set a dangerous precedent,” Attorney General KK Venugopal had reportedly submitted before the court.