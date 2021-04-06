Egypt’s 1st Female Ship Captain Falsely Blamed for Blocking Suez

Just hours after the news of Ever Given being wedged across Suez Canal broke earlier in March, social media handles were quick to blame Egypt's first female ship captain – Marwa Elselehdar – for the mishap.

Only, Elselehdar was hours away from Ever Given, working onboard Aida IV, a different vessel, in the city of Alexandria.

An article from Arab News about her groundbreaking career was photoshopped, with a new headline claiming that she was “involved” in the incident, screenshots of which went viral.