Despite Olympic Wins, South Korean Men Focus on An San’s 'Feminist' Haircut
An San, who won three gold medals at Tokyo 2020, received online abuse and trolling for her 'feminist' hairstyle.
South Korean archer An San, who has bagged three Olympic gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, has attracted an anti-feminist sentiment at home over her short haircut.
The 20-year-old faced online abuse and trolling for her hairstyle even as she scripted history as the first archer to ever win three gold medals at a single Games.
Male commentators have called her choice of hairstyle 'feminist' and some of them are even asking her to apologise for it and give the medals back, The New Indian Express reported.
An’s coach on Thursday, 29 July, blocked reporters from asking ‘unnecessary’ questions being aware of the controversy, after she won a matchplay in the 1/16 elimination round of the women's individual event. Later, An herself said she would answer only questions related to the Games.
"We didn't train and feed you with tax money so that you can commit feminist acts," read one of the comments on An's Instagram account.
Women Post Photos of Their Short Hair, Support An
Many South Korean politicians and celebrities came together in support of An on social media and several of them posted their own short-hair photos.
According to local reports, around 6,000 photographs of women with short hair were posted on social media platforms to show support for An. The website of the Korea Archery Association received more than 1,500 messages in support of her, Reuters reported.
Sim Sang-jung, a lawmaker from Justice Party, said in a tweet:
"With that firm look, please shoot through every prejudice in the world. We stand by your short-cut hair and support you.”
Jang Hye-yeong, a woman lawmaker, tweeted, "Even if you win an Olympic gold medal with your own skills and abilities, as long as sexism persists in our society, you get insulted and asked to be deprived of your medal just because you have short hair."
