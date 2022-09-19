Six People Rape Teenage Girl in MP; 3 Held, Their 'Illegal' Buildings Demolished
The buildings of the other three accused will also be demolished, a police official said.
(Trigger Warning: Mentions of rape, child sexual abuse. Reader discretion advised.)
Six persons, including two minor boys, allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday, 18 September. They thrashed her after raping her, leading to her hospitalisation, police said.
The police so far have arrested three of the accused and the district administration used bulldozers to raze their 'illegal' buildings, an official told news agency PTI.
The buildings of the rest of three accused will also be demolished, an official said.
Three of the accused were arrested at the Naigarhi police station area, which is approximately 70 km from Rewa district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Sonkar told PTI.
The victim had gone to a temple with a friend on Saturday, 17 September, when four men and two minor boys arrived at the temple. They dragged the girl in front of her friend, took her to a place near a waterbody, and raped her, the ASP said.
According to the complainant, she and her friend begged the accused to let them go.
"After raping the girl, they thrashed her and took away her mobile phone and anklet," ASP Sonkar said.
He added that the accused also threatened the girl before fleeing.
A police team rushed the girl to a hospital and a First Information Report (FIR) was filed under sections 376 (d) (gangrape), 395 (Punishment for dacoity), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The ASP said that a hunt is ongoing to find the rest of the accused.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and gender
Topics: Rape Sexual Assault Madhya Pradesh
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.